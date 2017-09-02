[VIDEO] Jesse Jackson Claims Trump ‘Not Qualified To Get Into Jesus’s Kingdom’, But Watch What He Said In The ’90s

Reverend and Civil Rights Activist Jesse Jackson said that Trump does “not qualify to get into Jesus’s kingdom” based on his opinion in regards to immigration.

“Trump says you must be able to speak the language English, qualified, and have a job skill. Jesus would not qualify to come in Trump’s country, he would not qualify to get in Jesus’s kingdom,” Jesse Jackson declared during Monday’s National Action Network’s (NAN) March in Washington D.C.

He also expressed that these “relics of war” referring to Confederate Statues are connected to the Ku Klux Klan.

Jackson proceeded, “We stand against the relics of a war long since the Klan ended. The Confederate flag represents some evil, represents secession and slavery and sedition and segregation. The Confederate flag must come down. The statues must come down. Electoral college must come down. We want a one person, one vote democracy.”

Astonishingly, Jesse Jackson praised Trump in 1999.

Jesse Jackson stated in a speech during an event, “I do want to express thanks to you, Donald Trump, for being with us tonight. We need your building skills, your gusto. We thank you for coming tonight, let’s give Donald Trump a big hand.”

In 1998, Jackson even commended Trump for the effort he put forth to embrace the “underserved communities.”