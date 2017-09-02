Charlie Daniels Eviscerates Black Lives Matter For Their Sick Threat Against Dolly Parton

The Black Lives Matter organization has done a lot more bad than they have done good in the United States. Not only have they done an exceptional amount of damage, but they have furthered the racial divide that began in America under President Barack Obama.

The group is even targeting country music legend Dolly Parton. Aisha Harris, who is connected with the Black Lives Matter, recently posted an article on the liberal site Salon.com.

The title of Aisha Harris’ article is “Springtime for the Confederacy” and she writes, “The same week that a statue of Robert E. Lee led to the death of an innocent woman in Charlottesville, Virginia, I watched him oink and squeal in a race for the fate of the country. Lee, this time, was a piglet—part of Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede … where seven nights a week and at occasional weekend matinees, the South rises again.”

She proceeds to say that “Dolly’s Dixie Stampede has been a success not just because people love Dolly Parton, but because the South has always been afforded the chance to rewrite its own history—not just through its own efforts, but through the rest of the country turning a blind eye.”

Thankfully Charlie Daniels was not going to sit around and listen to this nonsense, so he fired back on Twitter.

The irate Daniels tweeted, “Note to activist trying to shut down Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede Dolly does more good in one day than u will in your whole misguided life.” Dolly’s fans were thrilled that another country music legend was standing up for her. One Twitter user wrote, “A big AMEN! I have never known anyone, to get anywhere, with stupidity!” Another added, “Amen. Dolly works her butt off. What have these complainers done with their lives?”