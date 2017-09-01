Here’s The Face Of Antifa Bully Who Didn’t Want Her Picture Taken, Help Us Spread The Word

It is all about respecting people’s privacy, until their life goal if to destroy the world that we live in.

“No Trump. No Wall. No USA at all.” That is what these thugs were chanting at the protests, should we be concerned?

This sweet Antifa protester decided to attack a camera operator who was filming them in Berkeley. This makes total sense, you know, because she hates racism.

Then, when she was eventually arrested, she started yelling at people for taking her picture:

(2) When arrested, she screamed, "DON'T TAKE MY PICTURE! pic.twitter.com/eTCLIc1F2I — Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) August 29, 2017

Hey listen sweetie, if you can’t stand by your actions, maybe don’t do them in the first place. Are you proud to be in an organization that riots for the destruction of our nation? Keep your day job.

We want to make sure she gets all the credit!

Sophomore at UCBerkeley, studying Environmental Science https://t.co/i8FsYt1Nte! — Sam (@osborne_sam) August 29, 2017

Her parents must be so proud of their little Antifa sweetheart.