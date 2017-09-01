[VIDEO] Family Pets Attached And Abandoned To Face The Fury Of Harvey… This Is Going Viral

How could someone do something as horrific as this. Our pets are real members of our families and no one should chain a dog up and leave them to a hurricane. Would you do that to a child? A little pup was found tied up to an electricity pole as the waters rose around her. Thankful someone freed the little fella. However, the owners should be held criminally responsible for doing something as disgustingly heinous as this. In Victoria, Texas over 10 inches of rain fell within a 24 hour period. The police chief in Roman Forest, Texas promised to prosecute animal abusers for doing this. Good for him.

Would you evacuate without taking your pet who depends on you for their livelihood? No decent person would. Animals are innocent and defenseless, especially in a storm that even humans are not surviving. It is a death sentence for animals and a cruel one at that. There is a specific law that prohibits leaving a dog tied up outside in any extreme weather conditions, including a hurricane or tropical storm warning. When things like this happen, people’s lives are not the only ones at risk. Livestock was even threatened. Victoria County, where a great deal of abandoned dogs were spotted, was in Harvey’s direct path.

Much more rain is expected to fall over the next few days. Hopefully the police are going around and rescuing pets if they can and noting who is committing the crime, so that they can nail them for it later. Eight million residents in Texas have been warned that the worst is still to come. The state is facing a clean-up bill of $40 billion or more.

More than 338,000 residents are without power and it could stay that way for weeks. Rockport, Texas, 30 miles north of Corpus Christi was hit the hardest. By dawn, more than 20 inches of rain had fallen in Corpus Christi and 16 inches of rain had fallen in Houston. Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, said in a press conference that another 20 to 30 more inches of rain could fall and ‘dramatic flooding’ remained the biggest concern. A disaster declaration has been created for 50 counties. Please say a pray for Texans, as well as their pets during this emergency.