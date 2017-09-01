Josh Groban Finally Speaks Openly About What Everyone Has Been Suspecting All Along

Josh Groban is a critically acclaimed singer, but he is also a man of God. The four-time Grammy nominated singer has never let any aspect of his crazy life get to his head, which includes fame, success, and influence.

Josh has been able to avoid the pressures of Hollywood and the demands of the music industry by keeping his faith and maintaining a clear mind.

On February 27, 1981 Josh was born to his parents Lindy and Jack Groban. Their second son, Chris, was welcomed exactly 4 years after Josh was born.

Although these two brothers were inseparable, they did show some major differences early on . . .

While Chris happened to be a social butterfly, Josh was more introverted and explained that music was his escape from bullies and isolation.

Josh performed alone on stage for the first time in the seventh grade. He realized he had a knack for singing, so he began trying out for roles in school musicals during the school year and then he would attend the Interlochen Center for the Arts Camp in Michigan in the summers.

Josh probably had no idea that someday he would be a talent artist decades later.

Josh Groban eventually graduated from an art-centric high school in Los Angeles, Josh was accepted into Carnegie Mellon University as a drama major. However, it didn’t take long for his career to take off!

Just four months into his studies, he was offered a recording contract of a lifetime that he could not refuse. It was the big break he had been praying for.

He is a devout Christian and he sticks up for what he believes in, which is why he didn’t hold back when asked on the Jenny McCarthy show.

Josh knew the interview was not right for him, so instead of answering the questions on camera, Josh walked off the set and left the interview.

Josh’s love life is something that he has always kept very private, his love knows no bounds.

