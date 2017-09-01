2 Men Observed A Lonely 93 Yo Woman And Do The Unthinkable When She Leaves The House

Some people just have all the luck. They exercise, eat healthy, and live until they’re 90 or beyond. One elderly woman in Alabama has proved that just because you reach your twilight years certainly doesn’t mean you’re incapable of taking care of yourself. This 93-year-old woman lived in a house all by herself and would not have it any other way. Now, whether or not that is always a smart idea seems to be the question.

Sadly, there is a disgusting part of society that loves to prey on vulnerable seniors. This woman may have felt safe enough on her own, but she did not realize that there were a couple of men watching her every move.

Her neighbors had been observing the routine of this woman, when they decided to change her life forever.

There are few people that actually enjoy mowing lawns and hiring a landscaper can be rather expensive, especially if you depend on social security as your sole source of income. However, when Rodney Smith Jr. and his friend Terrence Stroy noticed an elderly woman struggling to mow her lawn, the last thing they were interested in was taking advantage of her. Instead, they quickly rushed to her side and offered their assistance.

This 93-year-old woman wished to remain anonymous, but we are sure that she appreciated the help that these two sweet men offered!

Even though these two had their hands full with college courses, they made time for those in need. Making a difference in the community is a top priority for these university students.

What is even more wonderful is that these young men do not charge a single penny for their services.

Rodney and Terrence have been blessed with entrepreneurial spirits; they saw a need and needed to fulfill it. They had realized that not everyone is capable or financially able to keep their yards manicured.

Rodney started a lawn service that offers services to those who truly need it cost-free.

Raising Men Lawn Care Service, Rodney’s charitable service, goes much beyond maintaining yards free of charge. He also hopes to instill a sense of accomplishment for young girls and boys, who have the job of caring for these lawns, so that they can grow into positive young adults.

Rodney’s GoFundMe page has raised over $40K, and went straight back into the lawn service. This was used to purchase shirts with logos, lawn equipment, and refreshments for those hot summer days.

Watch the video below to find out more about this free lawn service: