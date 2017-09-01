The city of Houston has already seen enough tragedy due to the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey, and unfortunately things took a turn for the worst today when a U.S. Navy ship collided with a building in the downtown area.

The ship was eventually identified as an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer belonging to the Navy’s 7th fleet.

It is unclear why this ship was over 20 miles inland and trying to navigate through a major metropolitan area or was not able to see the building and take evasive action.

“I had climbed up on my roof due to dem risin’ flood waters, when I saw a big ship sailin’ down the street. I says to myself ‘Oh Lawdy, someone’s done come to rescue us!’ and then it sails right past my house and smack straight into that yonder building,” said Georgia Brown, a resident who witnessed the incident.

Following incidents involving the USS Fitzgerald, USS John S. McCain, and the USS Ted Kennedy, this marks the fifth collision incident this summer for destroyers from the Navy’s besieged 7th fleet.

Even though the Navy declined to comment on the cause of the collision due to an ongoing investigation, it did say that the captain had been relieved of his command.

A senior defense official theorized that the ship had likely veered off course from its patrol route in the South China Sea, despite reserve from the Navy.

Navy officials have stated that they are planning a number of PowerPoint trainings related to urban maritime navigation.