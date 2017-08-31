Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Wants To Buy Twitter To Ban Trump

Mark Hamill, Star Wars actor, revealed that he donated to the campaign to buy the social media service Twitter, as well as ban President Donald Trump from the platform entirely.

Hamill is known for playing the role of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise has confirmed his donation to the GoFundMe campaign on Twitter.

“Let’s #BuyTwitter and #BanTrump! With my #ArmageddonAnxiety growing daily- I donated gladly! #GoodLuckValerie,” wrote Hamill.

Hamill responded to a tweet accusing him of banning speech he doesn’t agree with, “#BuyTwitter is symbolic & satirical (Raise $1B? LOL!) Plus-I WANT him to keep tweeting-it’s all admissible evidence for #TrumpRussia/Mueller.”

Valerie Wilson, former CIA nuclear proliferation expert, has reportedly started the campaign, which uses the fundraising website GoFundMe. She claims that removing Trump from Twitter will reduce the likelihood of a nuclear war.

The campaign has collected more than $80,000 so far and has a goal of $1 billion.

“If we hit this goal, we’ll use it to become Twitter’s single biggest shareholder and leverage that position to enforce its rules against violent threats, intimidation and hate speech, and shut down Trump for good,” Wilson wrote on the campaign page.

“If we don’t hit that target but raise a lot of money along the way, we’ll use that demonstration of public support to pressure Twitter to take action — and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Global Zero, a nonprofit organization leading the resistance to nuclear war. (No matter what, I won’t keep a penny of these funds or benefit financially in any way.)”

As Trump continues to wage war on the media, this campaign comes at time when the mainstream media is increasingly urging Twitter to suspend or delete Trump’s account.

Twitter has previously said that they will suspend Trump’s Twitter account if he violates any of the company’s rules.

“The Twitter Rules prohibit violent threats, harassment, hateful conduct, and multiple account abuse, and we will take action on accounts violating those policies,” the company told Slate, adding that “the Twitter Rules apply to all accounts, including verified accounts.”