What Trump Found After Landing In Texas Left Every Critics Speechless

NEWS

by American News Editor ago0

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that he would be traveling to the disaster zone in Texas that has been flood-ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. This decision to travel to the affected area was criticized by some people in the media as being opportunistic and a potential distraction:

Our president Donald Trump and his team did not travel to the worst-affected areas, however, they did travel to Corpus Christi, an area that was directly hit by the hurricane.

When President Trump arrived at a firehouse for a press briefing on the state of emergency work, he was not met with criticism. According to those on the ground, the president was met with a “huge crowd.”

As reported by the Daily Caller, lining the road with signs and flags and cheers were hundreds of supporters awaiting Trump. Here are some of the images from outside the fire station where Trump was being briefed:

After the briefing, Trump addressed the crowd while holding up a Texas flag:

Comment ‘YES’ if you are proud and support the Texans!

Related posts