What Trump Found After Landing In Texas Left Every Critics Speechless

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that he would be traveling to the disaster zone in Texas that has been flood-ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. This decision to travel to the affected area was criticized by some people in the media as being opportunistic and a potential distraction:

Unreal. As nation focuses on massive Texas Cat-4 hurricane, Trump pardons Joe Arpaio, convicted of criminal contempt for RACIAL PROFILING. pic.twitter.com/xh5sdlHl3d — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) August 26, 2017

Everyone's focused on a hurricane, so Trump… – Banned trans people from military

– Pardoned Joe Arpaio

– Ended DACA? I miss anything? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 26, 2017

So Trump pardoned racist convicted criminal Joe Arpaio and signed a transgender military ban, with a monster hurricane as cover… pic.twitter.com/RPwREqDIeW — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 26, 2017

Our president Donald Trump and his team did not travel to the worst-affected areas, however, they did travel to Corpus Christi, an area that was directly hit by the hurricane.

When President Trump arrived at a firehouse for a press briefing on the state of emergency work, he was not met with criticism. According to those on the ground, the president was met with a “huge crowd.”

Huge crowd of Trump supporters has lined up outside firehouse, where Trump spoke in front of large colorful charts, a firetruck & boat. pic.twitter.com/ge65cZQwWQ — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 29, 2017

As reported by the Daily Caller, lining the road with signs and flags and cheers were hundreds of supporters awaiting Trump. Here are some of the images from outside the fire station where Trump was being briefed:

Cheering supporters chanting USA USA outside fire house for Pres Trump's visit. pic.twitter.com/NWDPjFIQw9 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 29, 2017

After the briefing, Trump addressed the crowd while holding up a Texas flag:

Comment ‘YES’ if you are proud and support the Texans!