Ana Navarro Slanders Trump For Going To Texas, Gets a Brutal Response In Return

POLITICS

by American News Editor

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump departed Washington D.C. to visit the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. He plans to meet with First Responders and FEMA in order to assess what more the White House can do to assist the suffering in this flood-ravaged state. Even though tens of thousands of citizens in South Texas have been displaced by torrential and unprecedented flooding, their suffering has created many beautiful stories of courage and bravery.

As always, some commenters wish to make this tragedy political.

Republican CNN analyst Ana Navarro decided not to help the situation with her snarky tweet stating that the people of Texas were already “enduring enough suffering.”

This is not the first time Navarro has used a historic moment to bash our President; just last week she used the eclipse as an excuse to post how troubled she was about Trump being our president.

However, none of Navarro’s followers, nor suffering Texans seemed to appreciate her turning a natural disaster into a political attack.

News Flash Ana: Not everything is political, especially when people’s lives are on the line.

Hurricane Harvey has taken 14 lives so far.

