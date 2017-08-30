Ana Navarro Slanders Trump For Going To Texas, Gets a Brutal Response In Return

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump departed Washington D.C. to visit the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. He plans to meet with First Responders and FEMA in order to assess what more the White House can do to assist the suffering in this flood-ravaged state. Even though tens of thousands of citizens in South Texas have been displaced by torrential and unprecedented flooding, their suffering has created many beautiful stories of courage and bravery.

As always, some commenters wish to make this tragedy political.

Republican CNN analyst Ana Navarro decided not to help the situation with her snarky tweet stating that the people of Texas were already “enduring enough suffering.”

This is not the first time Navarro has used a historic moment to bash our President; just last week she used the eclipse as an excuse to post how troubled she was about Trump being our president.

However, none of Navarro’s followers, nor suffering Texans seemed to appreciate her turning a natural disaster into a political attack.

I live in near Baytown. Not sure what he can do but his presence is a welcome sight Ana doesn't speak for Texans that are going through this — Jeremy Woods (@Jwoods0) August 29, 2017

Wow Ana we all see you're trying to impress your alt-left bosses over there at #FakeNewsCNN but you look awful in the eyes on real Americans — Dave Dooney (@DaveDooney) August 29, 2017

Seriously, can we not suspend political badgering for like five seconds?! My goodness. — Curtis Kalin (@CurtisKalin) August 29, 2017

ugh cant' believe i'm gonna defend him but if he *didn't* go he'd be pounced on. come on…this is standard procedure for a prez — Ella Tabares (@EllaTabares) August 29, 2017

News Flash Ana: Not everything is political, especially when people’s lives are on the line.

Hurricane Harvey has taken 14 lives so far.