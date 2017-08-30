Medias Bluntly Attack Melania Trump For Her Shoes, She Shut Them All Up When She Lands In Texas
by ago0
It is clearly a slow news week, as a number of journalists and personalities seem to be fascinated by First Lady Melania Trump’s outfit as she left for Texas to visit Hurricane Harvey victims.
Here are a few examples of Twitter’s reactions, as previously reported by the Independent Journal Review:
I fear Melania Trump’s four-inch heels may not last the day. pic.twitter.com/cEngzLn3ck
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 29, 2017
There were also numerous close-up shots of her shoes, and this one alone was worth its very own profile shot:
However, when the plane touched down in flood-ravaged Texas, the first lady was sporting an entirely different wardrobe.
Melania wore black pants, a white button-up shirt, and a hat that read “FLOTUS.”
For those of you who seem to care so much, Melania was wearing flats when she arrived in Texas. Here is the proof:
Let’s look at the bigger picture here, not Melania’s shoe choice that seemed to dominate the conversation social media, it even became a trending topic on Twitter.
So far, at least nine people have died in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey and the unprecedented flooding. That’s definitely where the focus should be right now, as it is both the president’s and first lady’s first concern.