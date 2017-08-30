Medias Bluntly Attack Melania Trump For Her Shoes, She Shut Them All Up When She Lands In Texas

It is clearly a slow news week, as a number of journalists and personalities seem to be fascinated by First Lady Melania Trump’s outfit as she left for Texas to visit Hurricane Harvey victims.

Here are a few examples of Twitter’s reactions, as previously reported by the Independent Journal Review:

I fear Melania Trump’s four-inch heels may not last the day. pic.twitter.com/cEngzLn3ck — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 29, 2017

There were also numerous close-up shots of her shoes, and this one alone was worth its very own profile shot:

However, when the plane touched down in flood-ravaged Texas, the first lady was sporting an entirely different wardrobe.

Melania wore black pants, a white button-up shirt, and a hat that read “FLOTUS.”

For those of you who seem to care so much, Melania was wearing flats when she arrived in Texas. Here is the proof:

Let’s look at the bigger picture here, not Melania’s shoe choice that seemed to dominate the conversation social media, it even became a trending topic on Twitter.

So far, at least nine people have died in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey and the unprecedented flooding. That’s definitely where the focus should be right now, as it is both the president’s and first lady’s first concern.