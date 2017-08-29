Ivanka Trump Prays For The Heroes Of Harvey, But Didn’t Expect The Hurricane Of Hate That Deployed

Ivanka Trump harmlessly took to Twitter to show her support for first responders and brave heroes that are risking their lives during Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, but she should have known that she would immediately get shut down in the current irritable political environment.

As we pray for those affected by #HurricaneHarvey, let us also honor all of the brave heroes and first responders. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/fsQyR06Zxf — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 28, 2017

The backlash was instant and extreme:

Actions speak louder than words! Prayers don't exonerate people from obligations! — Maja Rater (@majarater) August 28, 2017

Kinda easy for you to say sitting in your mansion, sleeping in your $20,000 bed, and selling products you have manufactured in China. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 28, 2017

Maybe if your Dad spent money on saving Texas instead of building walls things there would go a little better! Greedy Trump family, no help! — Suzanne (@suzierebel) August 28, 2017

Do you have any decorating, food or fashion tips you can pass along? You also forgot the link to where you can buy Ivanka-branded rain gear! — Grumpy Old Man (@jalinatx) August 28, 2017

And you know, the common everyday people risking their lives to help while your daddy promotes a book — Robyn-Allise Brown (@londonblooms) August 28, 2017

Here's another one that I'm 100 💯 percent sure you missed. pic.twitter.com/cC6n2qWmUn — Leslie silva (@lesliesilva0421) August 28, 2017

Hey do you guys have any properties down there?maybe you could open a shelter? Or call your hotel friends — #45needstogo! (@Theresa4104) August 28, 2017

Complicit — JoeJoe (@legitwaldorf) August 28, 2017

what the heck is your dad doing absolutely nothing, goes to camp david instead of staying at the White House shame on you — denise (@jacquetdenise) August 28, 2017

What are YOU personally doing to help? https://t.co/7Woo4OOgjI — OmnipotentKiwi 🌏 (@OmnipotentKiwi) August 28, 2017

Donate some money ! — jeremy horn (@letsFIXthisBS) August 28, 2017

This tweet sums up one viewer’s observation spot on:

The irony of these replies though! pic.twitter.com/GqQITjAv8D — Alex Jenkins (@dontjinxme) August 28, 2017

In this time of danger for the people of Texas and Louisiana due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey, real Americans should put their trivial issues aside and they most certainly should not attack Ivanka Trump for sending her prayers and support.