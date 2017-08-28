Bus Driver Has A Normal Day, Then Commits An Unforgettable Act

When you are a bus driver for a huge metropolitan city, it is pretty common that you will be exposed to all sorts of strange things happening in and around the bus. There is also a good chance that you will become an expert at spotting things that are out of place.

Jeannie Mitchell, a bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System, always thought her job was normal, until it became truly surreal. She is very familiar with her usual patrons, so when she saw a pair of strangers walking on the sidewalk, she knew something was extremely wrong.

Her motherly instincts came into play and she knew that it was important for her to act fast!

Jeannie was driving her regular Route 35 trip when she saw two small children walking down the sidewalk and they seemed to be alone. The two were waking hand in hand, however they both looked extremely frightened. The little boy was barely a year old, and his “older” sister was somehow able to keep him standing upright.

Jeannie knew there had to be more to this story, so she immediately stopped the bus, opened the door, and asked the small girl if they were lost.

Thankfully the bus was equipped with a camera system that had sound, so the entire encounter was caught on video.

The “mom” in Jeannie kept asking these children questions. Where were they headed, why were they alone, where did they live? She really hoped that they were not running from a dangerous situation, but they were all bundled up from the cold and rain. How did they come to be by themselves?

Although bus drivers are not allowed to leave the wheel, unless on a break, Jeannie knew that these children’s safety was most important. Jeannie brought them into the bus to shield them from the cold, and proceeded to call the police. Once law enforcement arrived, it was discovered that the children had walked away from their babysitter. It is not clear why the babysitter wasn’t paying attention!

The kids however knew that there was a relative that lived close by, so they were attempting to make there way over there when they got lost. The police were able to get ahold of the parents, who were so relieved that Jeannie had found them first.

Jeannie knows how it feels to have a child go missing. 15 years ago, her then 5-year-old son was staying at a relatives house when he happened to go missing for 12 hours. It may not seem like that long, but when you are the mother of a missing child, every minute feels like an eternity. Thankfully a stranger brought her boy home!

Watch the video below to see Jeannie’s reaction when she saw the wandering children: