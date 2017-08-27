Kim Jong Un Takes The Opportunity To Launch A Series Of Ballistic Missiles While Everyone Is Absorbed By Harvey

While the media has worked itself up over the pardoning of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Texas continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, North Korea has found yet another way to stir the pot.

Three ballistic missiles were test-launched early Saturday morning, according to reports from South Korean agencies and U.S. Pacific Command.

Pacific Command initially stated that all three missiles failed in flight, but this information has since been debunked.

Statement on latest #NorthKorea violation of @UN Security Council resolutions: 3 SRBM launches; no threat to U.S. territory including #Guam pic.twitter.com/UmQHyZtleC — U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) August 25, 2017

The three missiles were all successfully launched and traveled about 250 kilometers before landing safely in the ocean.

Cmdr. David Benham, PaCOM spokesman, said in a statement:

After weeks of quiet on the North Korean peninsula, these launches occurred during the United State’s and South Korea’s yearly military drills.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were warned by North Korea that they were approaching the “uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war” in the days leading up to the drills.

Tillerson had just praised the regime for showing “restraint”:

The White House has stated that it is “monitoring the situation” and that Trump has already been briefed on the matter.