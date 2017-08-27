Trump’s New Oval Office Has A Very Important Detail That Was Last Seen 50 Years Ago

Recently the White House went through a Trump makeover that took nearly three weeks of work and fixed structural and foundational elements of historic rooms.

With every presidential administration comes its own special design qualities. No two administrations’ White House ever looked the same and designs have been known to change at the president’s whim.

Three years into his administration John F. Kennedy had the White House remodeled, whereas Trump did his remodel seven months into his administration. Here are some photos of the newly redesigned Trump Oval Office in the White House:

Those with a sharp eye will detect something different about Trump’s photo that sets his Oval Office apart from other administrations. Can you spot the difference by looking at these photos:

John F. Kennedy:

George H.W. Bush:

Did you see it? Take a look:

These special flags represent the armed services of the United States of America.

James Fallows at the Atlantic was the one who first noticed the difference:

Although Nixon and LBJ had historic photos with the armed services flags inside their Oval Office decors, they had it in a different location than Trump.

