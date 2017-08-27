Obama’s Foreign Policy Advisor Claims Trump’s Pardon Is Nothing Compared To Former President’s

Many people were quick to denounce the President’s decision of pardoning Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Foreign policy advisor from Obama-era Ben Rhodes had a few things to say.

He stated that unlike Trump, Obama gave his pardons to people who actually deserved a second chance:

Obama granted clemency to a total of 1, 927 people, which is more than any president in over 64 years.

One of his most controversial pardons was Chelsea Manning. She was in prison for leaking diplomatic and military activities to WikiLeaks when she was in Army Intelligence.

Sheriff Arpaio supported President Donald Trump because they both shared the same views on immigration policy. At his rally in Phoenix on Tuesday, Trump announced that he would pardon Arpaio, however just not that night in order to avoid conflict.

“He should have had a jury, but I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine. Trump continued, “But I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy. Is that OK? But Sheriff Joe can feel good.”