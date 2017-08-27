John Kasich’s Party Switch Leaves Everyone Speechless, It’s Not The One You Thought

John Kasich has been accused of being a RINO (Republican in name only) for quite a while. He has mocked and insulted Trump every step of his presidency. After our President’s speech in Phoenix, Kasich reprimanded him and then made a big announcement.

Kasich tweeted, “I’ve repeatedly encouraged POTUS to unite our country. It was disappointing that last night in Phoenix, he once again refused. After all, what greatness has America ever accomplished by tearing down its own? We must all unite for a common goal: A stronger America.”

Axios has reported that Kasich will be running for president in 2020 with Democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper. They have already made multiple appearances together and they are even planning on introducing a joint health care plan together.

In order to deal with automation, they are working on a plan that focuses on workforce training. It will also contain “an optimistic and hopeful message, balanced with an honest admission that some jobs just aren’t coming back.”

