BREAKING: John Kasich Is Considering Running For Presidency In 2020, Backed By A Big Name Democrat

In 2016, John Kasich (R-OH) ran for President with little success.

Although Kasich was the last Republican to have dropped out of the race, he did not have as many delegates as candidates who had dropped out before him.

The Ohio governor came in 4th place, behind Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

It seems that John Kasich might try his luck again in 2020, however he will be teaming up with Governor John Hickenlooper (D-CO), who also happens to be a major Democrat.

As reported by Axios:

Kasich has been a faithful critic of Donald Trump’s ever since taking office. He even replied to the President’s comments that both sides are to blame for the violence that ensued in Charlottesville on the “Today” Show stating, “President Trump needs to listen to the people before he takes this presidency in a place that is not acceptable for our country.”

Hickenlooper was a possible pick as VP for Hillary Clinton. He endorsed her saying, “I look at all the candidates, Republicans, Democrats. I think that she’s the only person who’s ready to be president from day one.”

Hickenlooper also happens to be a prominent advocate for gun control, which won’t play out well for Conservatives if he runs with Kasich.

In 2013, as reported by NBC News, he signed a major gun control legislation:

No Republicans have announced that they are planning to run in 2020, but if Kasich decides to team up with Hickenlooper as a running mate, they will surely have an uphill battle.