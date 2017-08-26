These Bars Spat On The NFL To Show Their Support To Kaepernick, You Won’t Find Any Match There

NOTE: This article may contain offensive language.

Two bars in Chicago boldly stated that they will not be showing any NFL games in support of former 49’s quarterback and free agent Colin Kaepernick.

The Bureau Bar and The Velvet Lounge are the two Chicago bars that made their announcements on Thursday, August 25. They “will be supporting Colin Kaepernick’s cause and will not be showing any NFL games until something changes. We look forward to serving you.”

THE BUREAU BAR WILL BE SUPPORTING COLIN KAEPERNICK'S CAUSE AND WILL NOT BE SHOWING ANY NFL GAMES UNTIL SOMETHING CHANGES. WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU. #blackbarblackout #nflboycott #footballseason #nfl #colinkaepernick A post shared by The Bureau Bar (@thebureaubarchi) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

THE VELVET LOUNGE WILL BE SUPPORTING COLIN KAEPERNICK'S CAUSE AND WILL NOT BE SHOWING ANY NFL GAMES UNTIL SOMETHING CHANGES. WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU. #blackbarblackout #nflboycott #footballseason #nfl #colinkaepernick A post shared by The Velvet Lounge (@velvetloungechi) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Regardless of spelling errors, here are some of the comments the bars received:

Kaepernick is known for his controversial protesting, and it has finally caught up with him. Many believe that he is being blackballed by all 32 teams. As the 2017-2018 regular NFL season quickly approaches, he remains a free agent.