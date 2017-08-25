Supreme Court Democrat Rips National Anthem Protesters Limb From Limb With A Single Comment

Bill O’Neill, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, posted a furious Facebook status Tuesday in response to the 12 Cleveland Browns players who protested the National Anthem during an August game.

As a Vietnam Veteran and family with deep roots in the military, O’Neill stated that he was very disappointed:

The Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army as well as the Ohio National Guard, and he is the only Democrat on the high court. O’Neill earned a Bronze Star for his service in the Vietnam War, and he is even a member of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

However, O’Neill’s post has generated over 300 comments and many are questioning his respect for the First Amendment of free speech because he wrongly created a connection between the National Anthem and respecting the troops. O’Neill shot those false claims down in a statement:

On Wednesday outside of the NFL headquarters in New York City, hundreds of protesters came together in support of Colin Kaepernick, whose career is in jeopardy for refusing to stand during the National Anthem.

His supporters claim that all 32 NFL teams are blackballing him. SiriusXM asked ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith if they thought Kaepernick was being blackballed and the host responded “without question.”

Kaepernick’s stats however seem to tell a different story: