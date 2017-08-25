Baltimore Ravens TE Takes A Stand Against “Ultimate Form Of Racism”, But He’s Not Taking A Knee During National Anthem

Benjamin Watson, Baltimore Ravens tight end, is taking a stand against what he feels is the “ultimate form of racism” however, he’s still not taking a knee during the national anthem.

Watson believes that abortion will destroy the black community.

“I do know that blacks kind of represent a large portion of the abortions, and I do know that honestly the whole idea with Planned Parenthood and Sanger in the past was to exterminate blacks,” he told Turning Point Pregnant Resource Center.

Watson also stated, “And it’s kind of ironic that it’s working.”

The Baltimore Ravens tight end is an outspoken Christian who explained that minorities usually support political candidates in favor of both abortion and Planned Parenthood. He also mentioned what being “pro-life” means to him:

Watson is married and a father of 5 children.

Even though players who kneel for the National Anthem are getting the most attention right now, Watson said there are plenty of people who share his same beliefs, but “they don’t want to touch it” or talk about it in public.

Former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick started a movement when he began kneeling for the National Anthem and became one of the most controversial players in the league. Kaepernick has not been signed following his actions on the field, but it seems that many other players wish to carry on the protest during the upcoming NFL season.