Don Lemon Goes Rogue Against Trump After Phoenix Speech, Gets Instantly Crushed

CNN’s Don Lemon negatively critiqued President Donald Trump’s speech at his Phoenix rally. This prompted many to strike back on social media in response to his pessimistic assessment.

“Well, what do you say to that?” Lemon asked. “I’m just gonna speak from the heart here.”

“What we have witnessed is a total eclipse of the facts,” he said. “Someone who came out on stage and lied directly to the American people. And left things out that he said in an attempt to rewrite history especially when it comes to Charlottesville.”

“He’s unhinged,” he continued. “It’s embarrassing, and I don’t mean for us, the media because he went after us, but for the country. This is who we elected president of the United States? A man who is so petty that he has to go after people who he deems to be his enemy like the imaginary friend of a 6-year-old?”

“His speech was without thought,” Lemon added. “It was without reason. It was devoid of facts. It was devoid of wisdom. There was no gravitas. There was no sanity there. He was like a child blaming a sibling on something else.”

“He did it, I didn’t do it,” the CNN host mocked. “He certainly opened up the race wound from Charlottesville. A man clearly wounded by the rational people who are abandoning him in droves, meaning those businesspeople.”

“And the people in Washington now who are questioning his fitness for office and whether he is stable,” he proceeded. “A man backed into a corner it seems by circumstances outside his control and beyond his understanding.”

“That’s the truth. If you watch that speech as an American,” he explained, “you have to be thinking,’what in the world is going on? This is the person we elected as the president of the United States? This petty? This small?’”

Lemon concluded, “A person who’s supposed to pull the country together? It certainly didn’t happen there.”

The president’s allies immediately took to his side and defended him against the negativity:

President Donald Trump hit on a number of topics during this speech. He assured the crowd that his famous wall would be built, and he kept repeating his claim that he has done more than any president by this time in previous terms. Although he did not mention him by name, he also appeared to criticize Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (R).