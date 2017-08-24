John McCain Is In Deep S*** Up To The Neck With Trump’s Last Announcement

After Arizona Senator John McCain shot down the Obamacare repeal bill last month, millions of Republicans feel betrayed. These feelings against McCain were made obvious at Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix last night when a Trump supporter screamed out that McCain “needs to die now.”

Of course, the McCain family quickly responded in defense of the senator.

According to Daily Mail, reporter David Cantonese tweeted this yesterday afternoon, “This Trump supporter is shouting at protestors: ‘McCain needs to die now!”

This Trump supporter is shouting at protestors: "McCain needs to die now!" pic.twitter.com/pwjogHfYgH — David Catanese (@davecatanese) August 22, 2017

Meghan McCain, a Fox News host, was quick to respond to these threats on her own Twitter page.

“I wouldn’t wish seeing this about your own father on my worst enemy. May God help these people who inflict such cruelty in the world,” the senator’s daughter wrote.

McCain is currently battling an aggressive type of brain cancer.

Trump called out John McCain for being the deciding vote against the Obamacare repeal bill. The president may not have named any names, but it was clear who he was referring to.

“One vote away! I will not mention any names,” said President Donald Trump, explaining how his choice not to mention McCain’s name was “very presidential.”

“We were one vote away. Think of it —seven years. One vote away from repeal,” Trump continued, “One vote. Speak to your senator. Please. Speak to your senator.”

Another Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was targeted by Trump as well.

“And nobody wants me to talk about your other senator, who’s weak on borders, weak on crime, so I won’t talk about him,” referring to Flake. “Nobody wants me to talk about him. Nobody knows who the hell he is. And now, see, I haven’t mentioned any names. So now, everybody’s happy.”

Do you think it’s time for John McCain to leave his post?