Heartbreaking News: A Soldier Dies During Training Accident At Fort Carson, Pray For The Family

Horrific news has spread throughout the nation today after a U.S. Army soldier has passed away following a training accident in Fort Carson in Colorado.

Breaking911.com has reported on the incident:

According to the Gazette, which has also wrote about the event:

This comes at a terrible time because President Trump has just announced that more troops will be sent to Afghanistan. The armed forces need moral support more than ever right now for the journey that they are about to undertake.

Will you send your prayers?