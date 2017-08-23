Big Anti-Trump Protest Is Preparing In Phoenix, But Bikers Have Really Good Surprise For Them

President Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix on Tuesday already has a reported 14 groups ready to protest; however, a counter-protest is in the works.

The Bikers for Trump Arizona sent out a “call to action” once they got wind of these protests that are set to take place:

Jim Williams, one of the group’s members, told KPHO-TV that they are not attending the rally to “start anything.”

He also added, “We don’t want anybody hurt, we don’t anybody intimidated or anybody to stay away from the rally because they’re afraid there’s going to be some violence showing up.”

Supposedly another group is planning a “Stand for Patriotism” rally that will counter “anti-American and hate groups,” as organizers call them.

“Let’s counterprotest them and stand up for God and country,” expressed the organizers of the rally.

Let us all hope that the protests remain peaceful and calm, although The Washington Times has reported that bikers and pro-America protesters will be countered by groups such as Desert Progressives and Democratic Socialists of Phoenix.