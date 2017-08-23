Black Lives Matter Leader Calls For White People To ‘Give Up The Home You Own’ To A Minority Family

NOTE: THIS ARTICLE MAY CONTAIN OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Last week, a self-proclaimed core organizer of Black Lives Matter Louisville explained his set of demands. He called on white people with no descendants to pass on their property to a “black or brown family,” among other requests.

The article titled “White people, here are 10 requests from a Black Lives Matter leader” and written by Chanelle Helm was posted in Leo Weekly. The author also promotes reparations for minorities such as #RunUsOurLand and #RunUsOurMoney.

Helm claims that these white families should give up their properties to minority families because “You’re bound to make that money in some other white privileged way.”

She also asserted that white people who ignore racism are complicit in it:

Chanelle Helm also told housing developers that minorities should live for free:

The Movement for Black Lives has multiple target areas that they wish to hit including living expenses, college tuition, as well as revamping educational curricula from the inside out.

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) has continuously tried introducing a bill that creates a commission in order to study the effects of slavery and the appropriate remedies for it.

This is mostly backed by a 2016 UN Study, which found that the “racial terrorism” of the past guaranteed atonement for black people.