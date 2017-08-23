Mike Huckabee Wants To Tear Down Abortion Clinics Because They Are “Offensive”

Mike Huckabee wants to know if he can start tearing down things that he disagrees with since protestors are destroying monuments and statues that offend them.

For example, abortion clinics.

On Wednesday, in an interview with Fox News, Huckabee introduced the idea of demolishing abortion clinics because they “offend” him.

The former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential candidate is a vehement pro-life supporter.

Huckabee said, “We are bordering on anarchy,” he said, “having a select group of people tear something down because it offends them personally.” He admitted that he “is O.K.” with the statues being replaced, as long as they go through public, and political debate.

Mike Huckabee then proceeded to ask: “Where does it stop?”