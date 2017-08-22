Pelosi Endorses Resolution To Censure Trump’s Charlottesvilles Remarks

On Friday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) endorsed the first congressional resolution to censure President Donald Trump for the remarks he made in response to the riots that terrorized Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a statement released on Friday, Pelosi justified the resolution by saying that Trump’s comments were a “repulsive defense of white supremacists.”

“Every day the President gives us further evidence of why such a censure is necessary,” Pelosi commented.

Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wa.) were actually the ones to first introduce the bill.

Just In: Nancy Pelosi introduces first resolution to censure President Trump for his Charlottesville remarks. pic.twitter.com/4iMMsQ2S9O — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2017

Pelosi even called on Congressional Republicans, so that they could publicly distinguish themselves apart from Donald Trump. She stated, “[T]he Republican Congress must declare whether it stands for our sacred American values or with the [p]resident who embraces white nationalism.”

Even though our President denounced white supremacists continuously, this extreme backlash is in response to the remarks he made last Tuesday, blaming both sides for the violence that ensued in Charlottesville.