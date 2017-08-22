CNN Contributor Claims She Couldn’t Enjoy The Eclipse Because Trump Is President, Gets Instantly Shut Down
Unfortunatley for policical commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, she did not enjoy the historic total solar eclipse on Monday. Our President Donald Trump ruined the once in a lifetime experience for her.
Navarro stated in a Twitter post that she is too “worried” to enjoy the eclipse due to the “broken state of our nation” and “President Loco.”
In response to her post, concerned Americans told Navarro to relax and enjoy the moment:
