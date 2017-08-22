Gun Confiscation Has Become A Reality, And There’s One Addition Everyone Missed

Everyone agrees that persons with mental or emotional problems should not be possessing fire arms, however, they are still entitled to their Constitutional Rights. This right is protected by the Constitution against Unreasonable search and seizure. So, what exactly is unreasonable in an emergency situation? And what does due process require in such a situation?

We can’t forget that every person has a right to their day in court. This is even more of the case if the government nullifies their Constitutional Rights, but this does not seem to be the case with the new Oregon law.

This new law establishes Extreme Risk Protection Orders, which forces subjects to surrender their firearms. SB 719A, allows for police or a member of a subject’s family or household, to file a petition with the court, leading to an order prohibiting firearms possession. The only necessary requirement is the belief that this person poses an imminent risk to themselves or anyone else.

The bill was quickly signed with no hesitation by Governor Brown. She called Extreme Risk Protection Orders the “best way to ensure that a person who is at risk of harming themselves or others is identified.” This is similar to the proven communists method, which involves family, even children informing on relatives.

Therefore, the Governor has insisted that the subjects rights are protected by a court review of the order. The real question is, how long will the review take? There is so much backlog in every court in the nation that it could take months. Meanwhile, the new law will deprive someone of their Constitutional Right for at least one year.

The law gives police the power to search for and seize guns not surrendered or stored with a third party. In order to keep their firearms, the subject of the order has 30 days to request a preliminary hearing. The hearing must be held within 21 days. Anyone who files fake information to obtain such an order will be convicted and could face up to a year in prison and a fine of at least $6,250.

The National Rifle Association’s legislative lobby arm has released a statement that reads, “By allowing a law enforcement officer, family member, or household member to seek the ERPO, SB 719A would allow people who are not mental health professionals, who may be mistaken, and who may only have minimal contact with the respondent to file a petition with the court and testify on the respondent’s state of mind”.