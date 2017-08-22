125 Years Ago, Man Made Sure His Tombstone Kept Massive Warning About Dems Carved Into It

The Democratic party was formed in 1792 when supporters of Thomas Jefferson began using the name Republicans, or Jeffersonian Republicans, which could only mean that this party has been around for quite some time. They referred to themselves as Republicans to emphasize their anti-aristocratic policies. During the Presidency of Andrew Jackson in the 1830s, the party adopted the name and it has not changed since.

The Democratic party does not harbor a great deal of trust for the American people since the days of Nathaniel Grigsby.

However, they have completely forgotten how American democracy works; and even though their candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost fair and square, the sore losers are still throwing continuous tantrums.

It seems that their behavior has not changed one bit, according to one man’s gravestone from 1890. Thanks to this proof, we now know that the Democratic party is not any better now than it was back when Andrew Jackson was around.

As reported by The Conservative Post:

More has been reported from Daily Kos:

Although Nathaniel Grigsby is long gone, he knew that his epitaph would live on for eternity. He was a great American patriot who already foresaw the dangers of the Democrats. Could you imagine what he would have said if he was alive today? He is probably rolling over in his grave right now.

‘SHARE’ this story to spread the word.