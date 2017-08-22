SHOCKING: Entire Fed Dept Quits To Challenge Trump, But A Huge Detail Was Left Uncovered By The Media

Last week, it was reported by mainstream media that the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities were so offended by his “racist” comments in response to the Charlottesville riots that they all resigned. However, there is a major part of history that these media outlets are withholding.

The mainstream media has left out the critical piece of information that the committee was actually created by Barack Obama and has not even met once this year. The committee is full of liberals who hate Trump, so obviously they were looking for any chance they got to destroy him.

Kal Penn tweeted a resignation letter, then he and the other group members signed it, as reported by CNN.

“Reproach and censure in the strongest possible terms are necessary following your support of the hate groups and terrorists who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville.” The members continued, “The false equivalencies you push cannot stand. The Administration’s refusal to quickly and unequivocally condemn the cancer of hatred only further emboldens those who wish America ill. We cannot sit idly by, the way that your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump, attached is our letter of resignation from the President's Committee on the Arts & the Humanities @PCAH_gov pic.twitter.com/eQI2HBTgXs — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 18, 2017

The committee members have also used the letter to attack Trump over policies they claim damage the environment, cut funding to arts, threaten to demolish civil rights, and risk the overall safety of the country.

The letter stated, “Speaking truth to power is never easy, Mr. President, but it is our role as commissioners on the PCAH to do so. Art is about inclusion.”

Clearly Obama has an ultimate end goal in this. He and these former committee members are all conspiring together.

