[VIDEO] A “Man Of God” Calls White Supremacist Everyone Against Obamacare

Dr. Rev. William Barber, president of North Carolina’s NAACP, used his time on MSNBC to call out the GOP after the Charlottesville tragedy. He made it clear that white supremacists and neo-nazis have nothing to do with Conservatism, but liberals will stop at nothing to make sure everyone is fooled.

Rev. Barber told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that “Richard Spencer and others want a GOP that attacks immigrants, that rolls back voting rights and rolls back equal protection policies and attacks immigrants.”

He continued, “We have to understand that white supremacy, white nationalism has an agenda, so it’s right to protest the statues, but understand the history. And so if we march there, then we need to march on the Congress and the senators, and say, do you agree with rolling back voting rights? Because that’s a white supremacist position.”

“Do you agree with attacking immigrants? Because that is a white supremacist, white nationalist agenda. Do you agree with rolling back health care and living wages? Because that’s what white nationalists also want to do. Do you agree with rolling back equal protection under the law? Because that’s what white nationalists do,” Barber argued.

However, his logic is not solid because you could just as easily dispute that liberals would agree with Nazis about justifying violence. Being against Obamacare has nothing to do with white nationalism, and no conservative is trying to reduce ‘voting rights.’ How far are liberals willing to go to slander Conservatism’s good name?

