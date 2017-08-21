After The Confederate Statues, Alamo Is Now Considered “Offensive”

A new plan is in the works to ‘reimagine’ the Alamo, however it is nonsense.

This plan has been talked about for years, but the new Alamo doesn’t even focus on the battle that the site is known for.

George Skarmeas, the master planner of the project, said, ‘We cannot single out one moment in time.’

Surely he must understand that the Alamo is known worldwide for that ‘single moment in time’.

The Alamo is one of the most well-known historic sites in the United States.

This World Heritage Site has an incredible story, but it is really known for the conflict where William Travis, Davy Crockett, James Bowie, and many others died.

The five key concepts in the ‘Master Plan’ include:

Read the full plan here.

It also incorporates non-historical items that would completely alter both the look and feel of the site for visitors:

There are several posts about the proposal on the Alamo Society’s Facebook page:

The thought of ‘reimagining’ the Alamo seems to belittle the event and detract from the momentous standoff for which it is known.

‘SHARE’ this story if you think people need to stop whining about our history!