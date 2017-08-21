Canadian Actor William Shatner Puts Leftists To Shame With A Brutal Lesson About Their Own History

Maybe being Canadian has something to do with the fact that William Shatner of “Star Trek” has made it clear that he does not wish to involve himself in American politics.

He also gives the same response when asked about his political costar George Takei or controversial American President Donald Trump:

However, Shatner is appalled at the forced removal and destruction of history in a country where he says he is honored to have been a guest in.

When people started finding out that Shatner had donated some money to hep fund the building of a Louisville, Kentucky, statue of acclaimed horseman and American Gen. John B. Castleman, they tried to shut the actor down. Although his donation makes perfect sense since Shatner is an avid horse lover and devoted horse breeder as well.

Then the masses found out that Castleman had served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and Twitter went wild:

He was not afraid to mention that Castleman was not depicted in any military or Confederate garb:

Shatner was not wrong, this is what the offensive statue looks like:

Shatner decided to give a brief history lesson:

Remember who we are talking about, this guy:

Not this guy:

Shatner was ready for the blow, however:

Shatner seemed to keep his composure throughout, well played, Captain.