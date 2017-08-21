Democrat Called For Trump Assassination A Few Days Ago, Gets Terrible News Today

On Thursday, Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted on her Facebook page that she wanted Donald Trump to be assassinated. Understandably so, she has angered many people who have called for her resignation.

According to the Gateway Pundit, since Chappelle-Nadal refused to resign from her position, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has called upon the senate to simply expel her. Of course this came after the senator posted to her page, “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

Greifens cursed Chappelle-Nadal on Twitter.

The governor wrote, “Senator Chappelle-Nadal said she hopes the President is killed. Republicans and Democrats have called on her to resign.” The senator’s response, “Hell no.” Last night, in an interview, she refused to apologize—twice. If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should.”

Although she has refused to apologize for her comment, Chappelle-Nadal told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “I didn’t mean what I put up. Absolutely not. I was very frustrated.”

“Things have got to change,” she continued, “I am not resigning . . . What I said was wrong, but I am not going to stop talking about what led to that, which is the frustration and anger that many people across America are feeling right now.”

Chappelle-Nadal complained that her comments were in response to the violence in Charlottesville, but even Democrats are asking for her resignation.

Even Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) revealed in an emailed message, “I condemn it. It’s outrageous. And she should resign.”

