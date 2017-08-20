BREAKING: Close To 1 Million Tons Of Radioactive Waste Will Be Dumped Into The Pacific Ocean

The chairman of the power company that operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has recently announced that 777,000 tons of waste containing tritium will be dumped into the Pacific Ocean. If you can all remember back to 2011, this was the nuclear plant that suffered a triple core meltdown.

Chairman of Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority, Shunichi Tanaka, in reference to tritium, said it is “so weak in its radioactivity it won’t penetrate plastic wrapping.”

However, Mozhgan Savabieasfahani, an environmental toxicologist, wants everyone to “Imagine a toxic particle that can freely travel through our cells and bind to every molecule of life in our bodies and cause damage. Tritium is a carcinogen, a teratogen and a mutagen all rolled into one.”

Once done, this is a decision that cannot be undone or fixed.

Local residents, in particular fishermen, are greatly concerned about this possibility because they have already seen the ongoing effects that contamination has had on mostly everything from life forms to environment as a result of the Fukushima meltdown in 2011.

