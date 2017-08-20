Black Civil Rights Leader Puts Race-Baiters In Panic Mode With One Statement

Although Andrew Young is Atlanta’s first African-American mayor and major player in the civil rights movement, many would think he would be in favor of tearing down the Confederate memorials. However, Young said that his city did not have time to worry about the destruction of statues.

As reported by the Atalanta Journal-Constitution, Young made these sentiments at a news conference earlier in the week, where he also approved Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell as the next mayor. . .

Calls had been made by liberal figures asking for the removal of Confederate statues and memorials, including one from Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, asking to eliminate three Confederate war figures located on Georgia’s Stone Mountain, such as Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Jefferson Davis.

Abrams wrote on Twitter, “We must never celebrate those who defended slavery and tried to destroy the union,” also mentioning that the monument “remains a blight on our state and should be removed.”

Andrew Young stated, “I think it’s too costly to refight the Civil War. We have paid too great a price in trying to bring people together.”

“I’ve always been interested more in substance over symbols,” Young argued that the same things could be said about the American flag.

He continued, “If the truth be known, we’ve had as much agony but also glory under the United States flag,” he said. “That flew over segregated America, it flew over slavery.”

Of course, liberals were in shock:

Totally missing the point . . .

For those of us not too far to the left, Young’s words should resonate with us.

He is a man who has experienced some of the darkest times in American history, maybe we should listen to him. The removal of statues is not going to solve the problems of the African American community. Although these statues and memorials have provided a nice scapegoat, erasing America’s troubled history is not going to provide opportunities for minorities nor will it improve race relations.

