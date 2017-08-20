by American News Editor ago0
Bannon Is Out Of The White House… Breitbart Responds With One Massive Threat.
Senior editor-at-large at Breitbart, Joe Pollak, has posted to Twitter in response to Bannon’s dismissal at the White House: This is how Twitter is reacting: Here is what Shapiro was…
[VIDEO] CNN Anchor Makes Scandalous Claim About Spain Terror Attack, Omits Very Important Details
BREAKING NEWS: Yesterday a dreadful attack took place in Barcelona, Spain killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50. While covering the footage of the horrific event,…
SHOCKING: Spain Terrorist’s Identity Revealed, It’s Even Worst Than We Thought
BREAKING NEWS: It has been discovered that one of the vans used in the deadly attack in Barcelona, Spain was rented 15 miles from Barcelona by Driss Oukabir. The Moroccan…
[VIDEO] WARNING: America’s History Put In Peril By Democrats… Four Other Confederate Monuments Vanished During The Night
Democrats happened to get lucky last night when four confederate monuments were removed from Baltimore, Maryland. The monuments were supposedly torn down early Wednesday morning by work crews using heavy…
BREAKING: New Scientific Discovery Found Under Antartica Just Shut Down Every Global Warming Alarmist
Liberals were enraged when President Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Change Accord especially because they are always complaining about global warming. Recently however, scientists have made a shocking…