[WATCH] Varney Claims Trump’s Presidency Is Starting To Unravel

Varney has continued to be tough on Trump over the past few days, and today’s rant is just as disheartening. He reveals that our President will be headed to Camp David to regroup as signs point more towards the unraveling of Trump’s presidency.

Watch below:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/898552325937221632

Varney is concerned with the statement that Senator Corker made. Corker made the comment that a radical change needs to be made in the White House and then proceeded to question Trump’s competency and stability.

The most important aspect to take away from this is that Trump’s key Republican members are beginning to pull away from him, which drastically jeopardizes his agenda.

He also took a jab at Trump supporters:

