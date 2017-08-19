[VIDEO] Maxine Waters Does The Unthinkable By Calling Ben Carson A “White-Wing Nationalist”, Watch What Happens Next

Maxine Waters’ latest rant criticizing Donald Trump and his administration was so incredibly deranged.

She appeared before the Los Angeles Community Review Board, and had a great deal to say about not only Trump, but also Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

She whined that there is “uncertainty” as a result of the Trump administration, also mentioning that “Mr. Mnuchin, who is the Treasury Secretary, who is responsible for over 36,000 foreclosures in this area, is now the Secretary of the Treasury,”

“Standing next to him just yesterday, or day before yesterday, I’m getting these days mixed up,” said the California congresswoman.

Waters continued, “While the president was defending the white-wing (sic) nationalists and the KKK and all of those alt-right groups that were basically out there in Virginia literally beating and marching and ranting about Jews and black people, etc., etc.,”

“But, this is what this Cabinet looks like,” turning towards Turmp’s personnel, “where we talking about Mnuchin or Ben Carson.”

“He’s got to come before my committee. If you think ‘reclaiming my time’ that I did with Mnuchin, you wait till Ben Carson comes,” as the crowd erupted, Waters explained her plans to condemn him.

However, The Washington Times reports that Waters is not the only one doing the attacking:

Carson was labeled the “Shame of Detroit” according to The Michigan Chronicle:

“Behold the House Negro” the editorial professed.