[VIDEO] CNN Anchor Makes Scandalous Claim About Spain Terror Attack, Omits Very Important Details

BREAKING NEWS: Yesterday a dreadful attack took place in Barcelona, Spain killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50. While covering the footage of the horrific event, Wolf Blitzer declared that the attack may have been a “copycat” of the events that just broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia involving Antifa and white supremacists.

Jim Sciutto, CNN National Security Correspondent, said that the “shared tactics” of the attackers in both instances was “alarming.”

Sciutto mentioned that, “In light of the uproar of the last couple days, five days apart you have a white supremacist in Charlottesville use a vehicle to kill, and here you have attackers at least following the modus operandi of terrorists using vehicles apparently to kill as well, and those shared tactics should be alarming.”

Blitzer responded, “There will be questions about copycats. There will be questions if what happened in Barcelona was at all a copycat version of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. Even though there may be different characters, different political ambitions, they used the same killing device: a vehicle going at high speed into a group, a large group of pedestrians.”

The Free Beacon indicated that before Charlottesville there had been numerous terror attacks involving cars. For example, the tragedy in Nice, France last July when 84 people were killed by a terrorist plowing his car into the crowd.