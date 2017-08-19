SHOCKING: Spain Terrorist’s Identity Revealed, It’s Even Worst Than We Thought

BREAKING NEWS: It has been discovered that one of the vans used in the deadly attack in Barcelona, Spain was rented 15 miles from Barcelona by Driss Oukabir. The Moroccan man rented the van in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda.

The Daily Mail disclosed that Oukabir has been arrested and is being treated “as a terroist.”

13 people died and over 50 people were injured when a van drove into the crowded tourist district of Barcelona. Several suspects were held up in restaurants following the van attack.

The suspect Oukabir was born in Morocco and allegedly of the Muslim faith.

Although ISIS has not claimed responsibility for this attack, ISIS members were later celebrating via group chat.

President Trump released an issue of statements following the attack offering his support, as well as confronting the foreign terror:

Our president is supposed to make a more formal announcement soon.