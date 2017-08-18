[WATCH] Shocking New NBC Video Proves Both Sides Were Seeking Violence In Charlottesville

The reporter stated, “Police say both protesters and counter-protesters came to Charlottesville ready for a fight.”

Independent Journal Review reported, Corinne Geller released a statement defending Trump’s comments and admitting that violence was really taking place on “all sides.”

“We were hoping that it would not elevate to this level of the violence that we witnessed amongst the participants in the crowds, on all sides,” Geller said. “They were throwing bottles, they were throwing soda cans with cement in them. […]”

Also in defense of our President was former Governor Mike Huckabee:

“And so what is he supposed to say?” Huckabee questioned. “Is he supposed to do what Barack Obama used to do and jump to conclusion and make a decision like he did in Ferguson, Missouri, which turned out to be totally untrue?”

He continued, “The president has to be careful in taking steps. I thought what he condemned was what we all could immediately condemn and that was the violence, the car some coward in a car drove into innocent people to try and kill them. And he condemned that! What else is he supposed to do at that point?”

“I have got a special repulsion to white supremacists and it’s part because I’m white, it’s part because I have seen this evil and hateful attitude that elevates some people above others,” Huckabee concluded, “I don’t know of anyone who is doing anything other than condemning the violence and condemning the very spirit of white supremacy.”

