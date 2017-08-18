[VIDEO] WARNING: America’s History Put In Peril By Democrats… Four Other Confederate Monuments Vanished During The Night

Democrats happened to get lucky last night when four confederate monuments were removed from Baltimore, Maryland.

The monuments were supposedly torn down early Wednesday morning by work crews using heavy machinery. These well-known and respected monuments included commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, Robert E. Lee, as well as, Confederate General Stonewall Jackson were removed from Wyman Park Dell in Baltimore.

The monument in Mount Vernon was removed honoring Roger Taney, who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision which upheld slavery, as well as a statue for Confederate sailors and soldiers.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh stated, “It’s done. They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people. We moved as quickly as we could.”

The city council surprised everyone when they came to a speedy decision about what to do about the monuments. Since they had previously been so indecisive, it was shocking that within a few hours the team was able to agree on the destruction of four statues.

Here is what Brandon Scott, Baltimore city councilman, wrote in a resolution requesting for the removal of the statues, “Following the acts of domestic terrorism carried out by white supremacist terrorist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past weekend, cities must act decisively and immediately by removing these monuments. The folks that are displayed in these monuments were traitors to the United States of America, and we should not honor traitors with monuments. We should not have these anywhere for public display. These monuments are being used as beacons of lightning for vile racism.”

This quick overnight action was supposed to avoid the violence that broke out in Charlottesville over the weekend.

“I did not want to endanger people in my own city,” the mayor expressed. “I had begun discussions with contractors and so forth about how long it would take to remove them. I am a responsible person, so we moved as quickly as we could.”

What are your thoughts on this?