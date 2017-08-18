North Korean Defector Exposes Horrible Secrets About Kim Jong Un

Renegades who somehow managed to escape from Kim Jong Un’s tight clutches and is speaking out about something absolutely shocking that the tyrant does to ensure that North Koreans live in fear of him everyday.

As reported by Daily Mail, traitors of Kim’s say that he has firing squads carry out public executions in school yards as punishment for prostitution, theft, and watching South Korean television. It was also revealed that North Korean guards often beat their victims to death because ““some crimes were considered not worth wasting bullets on.”

TJWG, the Transitional Justice Working Group, which is based in Seoul said that these executions even occur on riverbanks and in public marketplaces for crimes as little as stealing copper and rice.

The Transitional Justice Working Group is working hard at bringing justice to North Koreans who have been forced to suffer crimes against humanity for too long. This same country has previously claimed that its citizens enjoy protection under the constitution, and the United States is actually the one who should be blamed for breaking the human code of ethics.

Who do you think is actually in the wrong?