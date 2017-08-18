[WATCH] Protesters Blocking The Road Attack Driver, Instantly Receives A Major Wakeup Call

Liberals have been initiating protests since Donald Trump was sworn into office. There were a great deal of riots that occurred on Columbus Day because many people want to change the holiday’s name to Indigenous People’s Day. A new video has surfaced of what a fed-up driver did when protesters who were blocking the freeway refused to get out of his way.

Last year, liberals in Northern Nevada decided to celebrate Columbus Day by blocking traffic on a busy freeway and they found out the hard way that their method of protesting was not such a great idea after all.

As reported by Louder With Crowder, at first the driver is waiting for the protesters to get out of the way until they start threatening him. They make threats to assault him as well as refuse to get out of the driver’s way. Eventually he loses all patience and plows over the protesters in the street, which sends them running for their lives.

Reactions have been overwhelmingly positive for this fed-up driver as the protests are getting out of hand and dangerous.

“I stopped feeling bad as soon as I heard ‘I’ll rip you out of that truck, you little f***,’” one post stated, “At that point, threats are made against the driver and he did what he had to do to get out of a potentially harmful situation. Don’t protest in the middle of the street, and then threaten people in vehicles wanting to get through. No sympathy for any of these dumb people in the road.”

Should blocking the freeway to protest be considered a felony? What are your thoughts on this?

