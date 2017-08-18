[VIDEO] MLK Jr.’s Niece Releases The Most Important Message About Racism To Trump

It is obvious that mainstream media has set out to label President Trump as a racist chauvinist, but regardless of what he did in his past or present, the liberal-wing media will stop at nothing to slander our president. They have only stepped up their efforts since the violent riot in Charlottesville broke out.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King has recently gone on Fox News to shoot down the rumors and let the world know that she stands by President Donald Trump.

“We’ve got to stop the violence. The President is right about that,” she said.

She discussed the importance of non-violence and the ways in which to find peace after violence broke out at a nationality rally between far-right and far-let attendees.

King revealed, “I was blown up by the Ku Klux Klan in our home, but we knew that the goal was to transform the laws and transform the human hearts towards compassion.”

“Racism is sin. Hatred is sin. We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,” she continued, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is a great burden to bear.”

King argued that everyone was forgetting the point that the violence needs to stop.

“Trump himself is a brilliant man,” Alveda proceeded, “I believe he’s compassionate. If you go and look at all of the Executive Orders, the things for women and science, for African American education, for moving into our communities with Dr. Ben Carson – there are so many things that he’s doing and he’s working with African American leaders.”

King is also a huge pro-life advocate, and she applauded Trump for standing by his beliefs on anti-abortion.

“The president, of course, is leading the charge for civil rights today for the little unborn persons in the womb who have a right to live,” King concluded, “We don’t have to defend the president. I believe, and President Trump might agree, that we are defending America. He’s leading the charge, and we are supporting him.”

