[VIDEO] Michael Moore Labels Most Trump Supporters As Rapists, And Goes Even Further

The media and liberals have attacked President Trump and his supporters nastily calling us sexist and racist. Although the cruelty does not come as a shock anymore, Michael Moore has hit a brand new low. Michael Moore has categorized the ‘vast majority’ of Trump supporters as rapists. Yes, that is right, rapists.

“Not all Trump supporters are racist,” said Don Lemon to Moore. He responded, “Not all, I said the vast majority.” Lemon then asked, “And they take offense to people calling them racist because they support, they supported him. So the question is how do you deal with that?” Hmm . . . maybe don’t call all Donald Trump supporters racist? That is a start.

Moore continued making disrespectful comments, for example, “If you hold down the woman while the rapist is raping her, and you didn’t rape her, are you a rapist? I mean let’s just really, let’s cut the BS and start speaking honestly.”

He also said, “If you vote for a man who says what he said today that the white nationalists were the victims, that he equated George Washington and Thomas Jefferson with Robert E. Lee, and said that the people there trying to stop the racism, the anti-racism protesters, that they were the violent ones, that they were the, you know, that is just, it just went so far, but I’m telling you…”

Don Lemon responded to Moore, “That’s a very powerful and uncomfortable anecdote that you share, and people will think that you’re comparing Trump voters to racists, I mean, to rapists.”

“Yeah, it’s uncomfortable isn’t it?” asked Moore. Just sickening. Take a look at the video below: