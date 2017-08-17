Another Important Statue Destroyed: They Now Vandalized Lincoln Memorial With Blasphemy

NOTE: This article may contain offensive language.

A great deal of monuments around the United States have fallen victim to vandalism over the past week.

Earlier this week, a state a Confederate statue was pulled down and disassembled in Durham, North Carolina. It had stood in front of the city’s county courthouse since 1924.

Sources say that another important monument has been vandalized—The Lincoln Memorial.

ABC News has reported that an explicit message written in red spray paint has been plastered across the Lincoln Memorial and was found on Tuesday at 4:30 EST.

JUST IN: Lincoln Memorial defaced with anti-law graffiti https://t.co/IYHejttMas pic.twitter.com/Fqg6bf0QVw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 15, 2017

The message appears to say “F**k law.”

This is how Twitter is reacting:

Clean up crews are working hard to get the mess cleaned up:

Paper covers the spot where someone sprayed red paint on the Lincoln Memorial. The Park Service if trying to clean it pic.twitter.com/FLhHihOU8k — Sam Ford (@ABC7Sam) August 15, 2017

President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the vandalism of American monuments.